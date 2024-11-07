Yankees' All-Star Free Agent Linked to Bitter AL East Rival
There's a very real chance that the New York Yankees will be without Gleyber Torres next season.
Torres is an unrestricted free agent after spending the first seven seasons of his MLB career in the Bronx. And while he was an important part of the Yankees' success down the stretch in 2024, most New York fans seem content to move on from the two-time All-Star so he can seek greener pastures elsewhere.
However, these fans' sentiments might change if Torres ends up playing for their arch-rival.
A November 4 article from CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson listed the Boston Red Sox as one of three potential landing spots for Torres.
"From the files of Contrasting, Simultaneously True Statements: Torres had a disappointing walk year, finishing with the second-lowest OPS+ of his career, yet he's comfortably a top-25 free agent on the basis of his youth (he's heading into his age-28 season) and his track record (he has a career 112 OPS+)," Anderson wrote.
"While we expect Torres will take a one- or two-year pillow contract and render these next comments moot, we do have two reservations about his long-term outlook. Foremost, almost all of his power is reserved for middle-middle mistakes, with him reliably struggling to do much on pitches away; additionally, he's already a below-average defender at the keystone, something that doesn't bode well for his chances of providing secondary value as he ages into his 30s.
"Again, those concerns are likely to be more relevant for the contract after this one, but they're worth keeping in mind as his career progresses," Anderson continued.
It's worth noting that Anderson also listed the Yankees as a potential landing spot (with the Kansas City Royals being the third), so he seems to believe a reunion could also be in store.
Regardless of where he ends up playing (even if it's the dreaded Red Sox), Torres deserves respect from the Yankee faithful for his contributions to the franchise.