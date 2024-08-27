Yankees All-Star May Have To Settle For One-Year Deal; Could New York Reunite?
The New York Yankees have a handful of players who will be entering free agency when the 2024 Major League Baseball season comes to an end.
New York will have to make some tough decisions soon and they all will revolve around how free agency plays out with superstar slugger Juan Soto. He will receive a historic deal and if the Yankees are able to retain him, it will be difficult to bring back some other familiar faces.
One player who also will be a free agent is second baseman Gleyber Torres. He has been in trade rumors at points and it has been speculated that he would be leaving the team at the end of the season in free agency.
Torres is a two-time All-Star but is having a down year. He has started to turn things around lately but may have to settle for a one-year deal in free agency, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"The conundrum of Torres has vexed the Yankees for the past half-decade," Passan said. "They see the power, the potential. They also see the inconsistent swing and bordering-on-wretched defense. They try to help. Nothing works. And yet at the same time, some who have worked with Torres wonder if simply leaving New York and hearing new voices will help unlock what the Yankees have been unable to.
"Though a one-year deal is the likeliest route for Torres, the possibility of a team guaranteeing multiple years at a reasonable cost certainly exists. If you hit 38 homers as a middle infielder at 22 and hit free agency at 28, you're bound to have fans."
If Torres has to settle for a one-year deal, could he be back in New York in 2025? The only way a deal is possible is likely if Soto ends up signing elsewhere. Once the Yankees figure out what Soto's future is, then they will be able to determine other moves.
