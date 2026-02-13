Grading Yankees Offseason Before Spring Training

New York Yankees fans went into the offseason expecting their team to make a giant splash with trades and free agent signings. Though that hasn't quite happened, the Yankees still managed to make some moves, earning them a B- grade for the 2026 offseason going into the beginning of Spring Training.

New York's biggest offseason addition was a familiar face. After Cody Bellinger exercised his player option to pursue free agency instead of playing the remaining year on the contract he originally signed with the Chicago Cubs, the cat and mouse game began. Despite months of predictions Bellinger wouldn't — or would, depending on who was asked — sign with the Yankees, the two parties finally got a deal done. Bellinger is back with the Yankees on a 5-year, $162.5 million contract.

Sep 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a RBI single against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

While Bellinger was the Yankees' biggest offseason deal, it was far from their only one. They also reunited with Trent Grisham, who signed a $22 million qualifying offer to remain in center field, and Paul Goldschmidt.

As far as new additions, the Yankees added starting pitcher Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins in exchange for four prospects. While Weathers is prone to injury himself, he definitely upgrades a Yankees rotation that will be without Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole on Opening Day.

Yankees Offseason Grade: B-

For these changes, the Yankees get a firmly passing grade. Sure, they didn't add massive new names or make deals with any of the recently posted Japanese super stars they were linked to. But, the Yankees have tons of star power. From Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton at the plate, to Max Fried and Rodon on the mound, the Yankees have an incredibly talented roster.

However, there are still needs that should be addressed. Third baseman Ryan McMahon, while a more than competent fielder, had an abysmal batting average last season. Then there's the bullpen, which is heavily reliant on David Bednar's consistently strong performance.

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon (19) makes a catch during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While the Yankees aren't necessarily running it back in 2026, they haven't made enough substantial changes to warrant an A grade. Other teams have certainly addressed their needs better, like the Pittsburgh Pirates, who finally decided to start adding much-needed hitting power to their lineup, or the Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired several powerful players they didn't even necessarily need.

Despite a decent, but not amazing offseason, the Yankees still have time. Spring Training has only just begun and there are over five months between now and the trade deadline to assess needs and get the job done.

