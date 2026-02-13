Yankees Absolutely Cannot Lose Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told members of the press that rookie pitcher Cam Schlittler is experiencing inflammation in the middle of his back and won't be pitching from the mound for the next few days. While the announcement isn't the most concerning, the Yankees have to do whatever they can to keep Schlittler healthy, as they absolutely cannot afford to lose him.

While Schlittler's injury (if you can even call it that) is minor, Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt and Carlos Rodón's certainly aren't. Both Cole and Schmidt underwent Tommy John surgery last season, with Cole expected to return by June, while Schmidt's timeline is uncertain. Rodón had less invasive offseason surgery to shave down a bone spur and remove loose bodies from his throwing arm. He'll be back by May, according to Boone.

Because of these injuries, Schlittler is one of only two strong pitchers the Yankees will have available on Opening Day. Max Fried, the Yankees' ace who won more games than any other pitcher in major league baseball last season, is also healthy. Once everyone is back in shape, the Yankees have some serious pitching depth, but not before then.

Feb 12, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried (54) works out during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Of course, the Yankees have other options. But, those other options aren't as strong as Fried definitely is or as Schlittler should be. Luis Gil took home the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year award but didn't debut until late in the 2025 season and was not his old self after that. Will Warren, with his ERA of 4.44 in 33 games, is good, but not great.

The Yankees added Ryan Weathers in exchange for four prospects in a trade with the Miami Marlins, but Weathers has a worrying injury past of his own and is untested under the New York lights. Any one (or more) of these pitchers could have an incredible season after Spring Training, but their individual histories are each a little worrying.

The Yankees will and should do everything they can to avoid exacerbating Schlittler's back inflammation before it becomes a problem. Over working the rookie in Spring Training could lead to a disaster scenario where even he misses Opening Day, and the Yankees can't have that.

Cam Schlittler Not Worried About Back Issue

There's good news, at least. After Boone announced Schlittler wouldn't be on the mound for a few days, the rookie himself described his level of worry about the inflammation at "zero."

"It's early. I've been dealing with it for a little bit, so just want to make sure I'm on top of it and ready for Opening Day and that week in San Fran," he said in a video posted by SNY Yankees.

Cam Schlittler says his current concern level is "zero" with his mid-back inflammation:



"I've been dealing with it for a little bit, so just want to make sure I'm on top of it and ready for Opening Day and that week in San Fran." pic.twitter.com/p5O5YQDRTE — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 12, 2026

