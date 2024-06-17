Yankees' Anthony Rizzo Exits Due to Injury After Concerning Collision
The New York Yankees have lost their first baseman to injury.
Anthony Rizzo left the Yankees' rubber game on Sunday Night Baseball after a scary looking collision at first base with Boston Red Sox pitcher Brennan Bernardino in the top of the seventh inning.
Rizzo has been in the midst of a horrid slump, which saw him get benched in back-to-back games earlier in the week.
However, the 34-year-old was able to string together four solid games in a row, recording four hits, four walks and crushing a home run in Kansas City to spark a Yankees' comeback against the Royals.
Now, his luck just soured as he was seen holding his hand/wrist area in pain after colliding with Bernardino at first.
Due to Rizzo's struggles this season, on top of a rough 2023 campaign where he dealt with concussion-like symptoms that hindered his performance, the outside noise for the Yankees to explore a deal for a first baseman at the trade deadline has been deafening.
That being said, Rizzo, when he is right, has been highly productive offensively and as a Gold Glove winner in the field during his career. He is also known for being a great clubhouse presence and is very close with team captain and superstar outfielder Aaron Judge.
The Yankees have yet to provide an official update on Rizzo's diagnosis, and it remains to be seen whether he will head for an X-Ray or imaging at this point.
In the meantime, DJ LeMahieu will slide over to first base and Oswaldo Cabrera will play third base if Rizzo is forced to miss time.