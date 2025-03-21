Yankees Appear To Have Decided Who Will Be Their Leadoff Hitter This Season

Austin Wells hasn't been told he's going to hit leadoff but understands that all signs are pointing that way and thinks "it's pretty cool"



The Show with @Joelsherman1 & @JonHeyman



YouTube: https://t.co/7Nc2LPsl3P

Apple: https://t.co/f5tDHJcwuZ

Spotify: https://t.co/S0EgqO8Ig4 pic.twitter.com/gFIc7u57DJ