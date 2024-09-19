Yankees Become First AL Team To Clinch 2024 Playoff Spot
The New York Yankees waited over a year to return to the MLB postseason. One more inning was nothing.
With a 2-1, 10-inning win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night-into-the wee hours of Thursday morning, the Yankees became the first American League team to clinch a playoff spot. Anthony Rizzo drove in both runs for New York, which guaranteed the 59th playoff appearance in franchise history.
While the Yankees were well-aware that the clinch in the Pacific Northwest was only step one on a multi-pronged journey, a jubilant celebration ensued in the visitors' locker room at T-Mobile Park. New York (89-63) also maintained their 1.5 game lead over the Cleveland Guardians for the AL's top seed, and now hold a five-game lead over the reeling Baltimore Orioles for the AL East division title.
The Bronx Bombers led for most of Wednesday's game after Rizzo drove home Jasson Dominguez on a run-scoring single in the top of the second inning, before a Justin Turner solo shot knotted things up in the bottom of the eighth.
In the extra session, Rizzo smacked the first pitch from Collin Snider (L, 3-4) down the first-base line to score ghost runner Dominguez. In the bottom half, Ian Hamilton secured an unusual double play en route to his first save of the year: having allowed a leadoff single to Cal Raleigh, one that moved ghost runner Julio Rodriguez to third, Hamilton struck out Randy Arozarena swinging.
Arozarena lost his bat on the futile swing and Rodriguez moved a dangerous distance from third to avoid it. Noticing the wandering, catcher Austin Wells threw out Rodriguez at third before Hamilton struck out Turner to kick off the celebration.
With the win and Baltimore's latest loss to the San Francisco Giants, the Yankees' magic number to clinch the AL East is down to six. They'll have a chance to cut into that and secure a sweep in Seattle on Thursday afternoon (4:10 p.m. ET, YES).