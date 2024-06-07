Yankees' Carlos Rodon Recalls Struggles Last Season 'Obviously Frustrated'
When the New York Yankees signed Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $162 million contract, the expectations were for him to be one of the best pitchers in baseball. Rodon had just posted back-to-back All-Star seasons, including top-six Cy Young finishes in both campaigns, too.
When he came to the Yankees, nothing went right. From early injuries to struggling on the mound like never before, it didn't look like this relationship was going to be as promising as it once looked.
The left-hander posted a 6.85 ERA and 5.79 FIP in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
Fans showed their frustration, too, especially during the offseason. However, fast forward to 2024, and Rodon has been lights out. The Florida native has posted a 3.08 ERA and has struck out 71 in 73.0 innings pitched.
Being healthy certainly looks to be the reason for his success this season. On top of that, he looks more comfortable on the mound.
As a team in general, 2023 was a year to forget. It's safe to say that more than 63 games into the season, the vibes of the team are much different than they were a season ago.
After another impressive outing on Wednesday night, tossing six innings of three-hit baseball and allowing two earned runs, Rodon spoke about his 2023 season.
He had the following to say, according to Bill Ladson of MLB.com.
“I was obviously frustrated with my performance, even the attitude leaving the season,” Rodon said. “It made me hungrier going into the offseason. All I want to do is win. I want to perform for my teammates. I don’t want to let my teammates down.”
Rodon held a perfect game through 5 1/3 innings and admitted to thinking about it.
“You never know what’s going to happen. That’s baseball,” Rodón said. “Obviously, I knew in the back of my head, I knew it was there. I just kept pitching. I just tried to get through six or seven [innings]. I made it through six. I did my job. The boys swung the bat well.”
While he thought about it, ultimately, Rodon continued with his team-first mentality, focusing on what he needed to do for New York to win the game.
The offense started the game with four runs in the bottom of the first inning, helping Rodon pick up his eighth win of the season.