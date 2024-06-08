Yankees Could Acquire Phenom In Possible Blockbuster Trade Per Insider
The New York Yankees already are in a great spot, but things could get even better this summer.
New York's winning streak was snapped on Friday night at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers but it still is tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in baseball.
The Yankees can seemingly do no wrong right now and should be able to make a deep playoff run this season unless something surprising happens. New York's roster is loaded and seemingly has no holes at this time. Plus, the Yankees will get a significant boost with Gerrit Cole nearing a return from an elbow injury.
New York fans should be excited about the club's chances this season. The Yankees likely will be busy around the trade deadline and it has been suggested that they will look to add some starting pitching help. One player the club has been mentioned as a fit for is Miami Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo is expected to draw widespread interest, and a few teams that rival executives believe are fits for the left-hander are the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, and Milwaukee Brewers," Murray said. Luzardo, 26, has posted a 5.30 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 56 innings, though he has a more promising 3.87 FIP.
"He has frontline starter ability and is signed through 2026 and would net the Marlins a big package of prospects if a trade was indeed made. Among players who figure to be asked about in trade conversations include reliever Tanner Scott, as well as starters Braxton Garrett, Trevor Rogers, and Ryan Weathers."
Luzardo has been linked to the Yankees multiple times over the last year and a move wouldn't be too shocking. He is young and under team control so the Yankees could acquire him without increasing the payroll too much. Why not take a chance on him down the stretch?
