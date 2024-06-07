Athletics Star Has 'Fair' Chance Of Trade; Could Yankees Do Blockbuster Deal?
The New York Yankees have one of the best rosters in baseball but already have been linked to some intriguing players as possible trade candidates.
New York currently has the second-best bullpen in baseball with a 2.90 ERA, but it still could look to add around the deadline. Most contenders will be looking for bullpen help down the stretch and one of the best relievers in baseball could be available.
The Yankees have one of the best closers out there in Clay Holmes but that hasn't stopped the club from being linked to Oakland Athletics hard-throwing righty Mason Miller.
Miller has taken the baseball world by storm this season and already has been deemed one of the best relievers in the league after just 31 total appearances over the last two seasons. Miller arguably has the best fastball in baseball right now and could be moved.
He has been mentioned in trade rumors over the last few weeks and has a "fair" chance of being dealt, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Mason Miller, A’s RP: The flame-throwing closer hit 103.7 mph and has five-plus years of control," Heyman said. "Chances to be dealt: Fair."
Oakland likely will be sellers this summer and Miller is its best trade piece. He won't be a free agent until 2030 and could go a long way in helping the Yankees out.
New York could end up losing Holmes in free agency but landing Miller could solidify the closer spot for the foreseeable future. A blockbuster trade for the righty would create one of the most fearsome duos in baseball in Holmes and Miller while also helping the Yankees out in the long term.
Why not at least give Oakland a call?
