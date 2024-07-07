Yankees Could Land Future Hall Of Famer In Deadline Stunner As Final Piece
The New York Yankees aren't too far from making some serious noise this summer.
New York still is one of the best teams in baseball despite a recent rough stretch. The Yankees have top-tier talent throughout the roster but just need a few tweaks at the trade deadline if they want to have a real chance of winning their first World Series title since 2009.
The Yankees need some help offensively in the infield and it wouldn't hurt to add another starting pitcher. Although the Yankees don't necessarily need to make a major splash, there will be some interesting players available who could be worth making a major investment in.
The Texas Rangers have struggled this season and seem like they could end up holding a sale this summer. They have struggled so much that superstar pitcher Max Scherzer could even be available, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"Barring a dramatic turnaround, rival GMs expect the Rangers to make starters Max Scherzer, Michael Lorenzen, and Andrew Heaney available, along with relievers David Robertson and Kirby Yates," Nightengale said.
If Scherzer actually is available, landing him could be a great major splash for New York. They don't need Scherzer, but he would give the team a much better chance of winning the World Series.
He has made just three starts this season but he has looked like himself and has a 2.70 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched. Scherzer will be a free agent at the end of the season so a trade may not cost as much as it should and it would give the Yankees two of the best pitchers in baseball by pairing him with Gerrit Cole.
Scherzer is a big-time performer and already has two World Series titles under his belt. Landing him would be a shocking but great move for the Yankees.
More MLB: Yankees 'Very Much Like' Rising Superstar As Blockbuster Trade Option