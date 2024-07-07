Yankees 'Very Much Like' Rising Superstar As Blockbuster Trade Option
With each passing day, the New York Yankees are getting even closer to having to make a decision.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just over three weeks away and will pass on July 30th. New York will have to find a way to add to the club down the stretch without breaking the bank in order to give itself the best opportunity to get back to the World Series before possibly losing Juan Soto in free agency.
There will be plenty of intriguing names available this summer and one player who the Yankees "very much like" is Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"The Yankees very much like Crochet," Heyman said. "But as was the case in talks regarding ex-Sox star Dylan Cease, they still seem unwilling to part with power-speed OF Spencer Jones, a potential hang-up assuming he remains a South Side target."
At this point, a deal seems unlikely because New York is not interested in dealing Jones but things could always change as we get closer to the deadline. The Yankees could change their minds and become more open to a deal involving Jones or the White Sox's asking price could go down.
Crochet would be the perfect player to add to the Yankees' rotation down the stretch and for the foreseeable future. This is his first full year as a starter and he has been fantastic and has a 3.08 ERA and league-leading 146 strikeouts.
He is the exact type of pitcher the Yankees should be pursuing this summer at the deadline.
More MLB: Ex-Dodgers All-Star Has 'Medium' Chance Of Trade With Yankees Making Sense