Yankees, Cubs Expected to 'Eventually' Agree on Trade as Talks Continue

Sep 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Cody Bellinger (24) greets by center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (52) after scoring a run during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Are the New York Yankees getting closer to acquiring a much-needed bat in their lineup?

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported on Monday that the Yankees and the Chicago Cubs will "eventually" come to an agreement on a blockbuster trade that will send All-Star outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger to New York as the team is eying a lineup upgrade after losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets.

Feinsand also reported that both sides are far apart about just how much money the Cubs will send to the Yankees in a potential trade; Chicago is expected to be the hook for $27.5 million in 2025 and, if the 29-year-old exercises his player option, another $25 million in 2026.

"While it’s unclear exactly what the Yankees would send back in a deal for Bellinger, the Cubs aren’t likely to ask for a haul in order to shed some of Bellinger’s salary from the payroll," Feinsand wrote. "The two sides are seemingly far apart on just how much money Chicago would have to send to New York in a deal, but given that Bellinger doesn’t appear to have a spot in the Cubs’ lineup following the deal for Tucker, industry sources expect the Yankees and Cubs to come to a deal at some point."

Bellinger, who is entering the second year of a three-year, $80 million deal he signed with the Cubs last offseason, is coming off a down year offensively in 2024. In 130 games, he slashed .266/.325/.426 with just 18 home runs and 78 RBI.

Despite Bellinger's disappointing season on offense last season, he is still deemed a good fit for the Bronx Bombers. With the Yankees in dire need of an outfielder as well as a first baseman, it should only be a matter of time until both sides eventually agree on a deal, especially after the Cubs recently acquired outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.

