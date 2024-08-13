Yankees Deliver Concerning Injury News on Jazz Chisholm Jr.
The New York Yankees will collectively be holding their breath regarding the final diagnosis of their top trade deadline acquisition.
On Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone delivered some concerning news to reporters about versatile slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr., whose imaging results revealed a left UCL injury that will likely land him on the injured list.
But the larger issue at hand is that the team is still determining the severity of the injury and surgery has not yet been ruled out as an option, according to Boone.
The loss of Chisholm, who has served as a major spark plug since being traded to the Yankees on July 27, would be a crushing blow for the Bronx Bombers as they fight with the Baltimore Orioles down the stretch for the AL East title.
Not to mention, if Chisholm's UCL does require surgery it would not only knock him out for the remainder of the season, but would likely jeopardize at least a portion of his 2025 campaign as well.
Per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Boone says Oswald Peraza is an option to come up and replace Chisholm if he goes on the IL. DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera are two obvious candidates to receive the bulk of the playing time at third base.
Chisholm hurt his elbow while sliding into home plate in the fifth inning of the Yankees' 12-2 blowout loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.
After the game, Chisholm expressed optimism to reporters that he did not believe his injury would be anything too serious following a negative X-Ray result. However, the 26-year-old's MRI revealed more and now he is expected to miss time via an IL stint, which would be best case scenario at this point.
Chisholm got off to a blistering hot start in pinstripes, slashing .316/.361/.702 with a 1.063 OPS, seven home runs and 11 RBIs in his first 14 games.
Chisholm is still under team control for two more years, but he was the Yankees' big impact move at this year's deadline. He also slid in at third base and looked like a natural, despite never playing the position before at the big-league level.
Now, the organization will be hoping he does not need surgery and will be able to return this season to help them push for a World Series. Stay tuned for further updates on Chisholm's injury status.