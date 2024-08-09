Yankees' Emerging Star Suffers Concerning Injury
Thursday night was a rough one for the New York Yankees.
The team played in miserable weather conditions only to be blown out by the struggling Los Angeles Angels, losing two of three at home. But that defeat is far from the Yankees' main concern.
In the second inning, shortstop Anthony Volpe fouled a ball directly off his foot and fell to the ground in pain. He still completed the at-bat and came to the plate three more times in the game, but was taken out in the eighth inning for Oswaldo Cabrera.
Granted, the Angels were ahead 8-1 when Volpe was taken out of the game, but the Bronx Bombers would later confirm that the foul ball six innings prior was why they took him out, and that he was to be examined by the team's head physician. Needless to say, fans were panicking.
Fortunately, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that the 23-year-old's X-rays came back negative. The team will be treating Volpe's foot injury as a contusion with no fractures.
"He's in pretty good spirits right now," Boone said in his postgame presser. "Hopefully everything's all right and [he can get] back out there."
Boone didn't commit to an answer regarding whether Volpe would be available on Friday, with the Yankees hosting the Texas Rangers. However, that game has since been rained out and will be made up for on Saturday as the second game of a doubleheader; this indirectly benefits Volpe by giving him a day to rest.
Ever since the All-Star break, Volpe has been fantastic by hitting .320 with 10 extra-base hits (including five home runs), a .587 slugging percentage, and a 156 wRC+; when coupled with Gold Glove-caliber defense at shortstop, the second-year youngster is one of the most important players on the team. In fact, his 3.5 fWAR is the third-best among the Bronx Bombers, behind only the dynamic duo of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto (7.8 and 6.8, respectively).
The Yankees can ill-afford to lose Volpe, as they are deadlocked with the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the AL East. But with a promising outlook on his injury, as well as a full day to rest his foot on Friday, he may not miss too much time, if he does at all.