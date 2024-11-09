Yankees Enter Sweepstakes For Japanese Pitching Sensation
To the delight of the New York Yankees - and Major League Baseball in general - an international pitching sensation will be available this offseason.
On Saturday, the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB, based in Japan) announced that right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki will enter the posting system, making him available to all 30 MLB clubs. The 23-year-old is widely considered to be one of the brightest young pitchers in the world, boasting a devastating combination of pitch velocity and movement; a streak of 17 perfect innings back in 2022 is one of numerous incredible feats by "The Monster of the Reiwa Era".
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently considered the favorite to land Sasaki, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Yankees (and Mets) have "extreme interest" in signing the electric right-hander. This adds another player to the Bronx Bombers' wish list in one of their most important offseasons in recent memory.
Amazingly, if the Yankees were to land Sasaki, his contract would be a bargain; the 23-year-old is limited to signing a minor league deal, as posted players from foreign leagues (such as NPB) need to be at least 25 years old and have at least six years of experience (Sasaki only has four). If Sasaki and the Marines waited until 2026, the former could have landed a nine-figure deal (similar to Yoshinobu Yamamoto last offseason) and the latter would receive significantly more money from the posting fee. Due to this unique circumstance, the Bronx Bombers can theoretically sign top free agents like Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes while still having more than enough financial wiggle room for Sasaki.
The Yankees are no stranger in bidding for posted Japanese players; they competed for both Ohtani and Yamamoto in 2017 and 2023, respectively, and famously signed Hideki Matsui and Masahiro Tanaka in 2002 and 2014, respectively. Tanaka, in particular, was one of Sasaki's favorite players growing up.
Every team will have a 45-day window to negotiate with Sasaki once he is officially posted. Competition will be stiff, but if the Yankees can make the most compelling offer and land the Japanese phenom, they would boast one of the deadliest rotations in the majors.