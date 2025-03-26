Yankees Fan-Favorite Set To Throw Ceremonial First Pitch on Opening Day
With Opening Day nearly here, the New York Yankees will be set to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon.
Despite a tough spring with a lot of injuries, there is still plenty of excitement surrounding the team coming into the year.
The Yankees have had a great offseason and will be looking to start off the year on a positive note in front of their fans on Opening Day.
New York will be facing off against a talented Brewers team that won the National League Central last year. While they lost some key players this offseason, one of which was traded to the Yankees, they have a lot of young talent on the team and can still have an excellent season.
With Opening Day always being a significant deal, New York will be having fan-favorite and former star Andy Pettitte throwing out the first pitch.
There are few players from the dynasty years of the Yankees that are more beloved among fans than Pettitte.
The star left-hander had an excellent career for New York with multiple All-Star appearances and five World Series wins.
Pettitte was known for his excellent performances in the postseason throughout his career. Overall, he totaled a 18-10 record and 3.76 ERA in the playoffs for the Yankees. the strong postseason play has earned him the reputation of being one of the best postseason pitchers of all-time.
The star southpaw was at spring training quite a bit this year working with the pitching staff, and is a great choice to throw out the first pitch.
First pitch is expected to be around 3:00pm, with the pregame ceremonies beginning at 2:30pm.