Yankees Fans React to Juan Soto's 'Soto Shuffle' Song Lyric Switch in Viral Video
Former New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto has been respectful toward his former team and fanbase ever since signing a 15-year, $765 contract with the New York Mets on December 8.
This was made apparent when Soto said, "I want to say thank you," when asked if he had any message he wanted to share with Yankees fans during a December 12 press conference, per SNY. "I actually just want to say thank you to them. They really showed me all the love and everything that they had last year. They were right there, day in, day out... I'm always going to appreciate what they did for me in 2024."
Despite these kind words, Yankees fans still aren't (and probably never will be) happy with Soto. And this has become even clearer over the weekend, after TikTok user @familia.reconocida0 posted a video showing Soto in the Dominican Republic, dancing to the "SOTO SHUFFLE" song that was made in his honor earlier this year.
At one point, the song's lyrics write, "El Bronx, Yankee, que viva New York", which roughly translates to, "El Bronx, Yankee, que viva New York".
However, the TikTok video showed Soto appearing to say "Los Mets" instead of the "Yankee" part in the song.
X user @oliviapipia posted a video of Soto doing so with the caption, "juan soto refusing to say yankees in soto shuffle and screaming los mets instead 😭😭😭".
The X video already has over 1 million views, and Yankees fans are making their feelings known about Soto's lyric switch on social media.
"Yankee fans are not gonna like this," X user @SWitHBeAtZ wrote in a reply that has over 25,000 views and 220 likes.
Another fan added, "Yankees fans are gonna be out for blood on May 16th," which is when the Yankees host the Mets for the first time in 2025.
"He misses us so bad I can’t wait for him to realize how better Yankee fans are then Mets fans," added a third.
If Yankees fans didn't already have May 16, 2025, circled on their calendar, they likely do now.