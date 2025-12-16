Jazz Chisholm Sees Yankees Next Star

The New York Yankees are known for their buttoned-up demeanor. At times, it is to their own detriment. Ask Brian Cashman about his locker room after the 2008 season, one year before the team finally captured its 27th championship. The team had missed the playoffs and lacked flair and bravado. It was why, with the help of Hal Steinbrenner's wallet and an off-season in which the owner gave a rare tribute to his ailing father, the team didn't just retool; they spent big and added some character guys.

In 2009, they signed CC Sabathia to a mega deal and traded for Nick Swisher, who was coming off a tough year with the Chicago White Sox. These weren't just two solid players. They also brought energy to a stagnant, aging roster. In a lot of ways, the same could be said for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

A Strong Debut

The Yankees have seen the best of Chisholm after acquiring him from the Marlins for Agustín Ramírez. Ramírez had been one of the best catching prospects in the system, but the organization fast forgot about him when the team went down to Philadelphia after the trade deadline, and Chisholm put on a show.

When the Yankees were down 4-2 in the 7th, with a man on first and second and their new slugger up at the plate, he took an 82 MPH off-speed pitch from Matt Strahm, which he left in the heart of the plate, and launched it in the seats. It had been his second home run of the game, and it helped seal one of the best comebacks of the 2024 season.

The initial production was meaningful, but so too was Chisholm's effervescent character. It was a glimpse into what he would bring.

Chisholm stared at his work as the ball sailed into those right field seats. Generations of fans have been taught that Yankees are supposed to be buttoned up and round the bases with their heads down. That isn't who Chisholm is. He's the antithesis, but in the best way possible. The bat flips, and his anime-inspired cleats have all played a part in the exciting package that he brings as a player.

In New York, Chisholm has become the player the Miami Marlins envisioned when they traded Zac Gallen to the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 176 games with the Yanks, Chisholm has hit .251/.330/.486. He has 42 home runs and 103 RBI, with 49 stolen bases.

When Chisholm was asked about his rise, he gave praise to the Yankees. The culture in New York unlocked his potential.

"I feel like it's boosted my career, 100%, in different ways," Chisholm said last September, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "The winning mentality, the winning atmosphere, the way everybody in the front office, to the training staff, wants to win. This is how I felt like I grew up playing baseball, and what I needed to be around to be even more successful."

What's Next for Jazz?

Right now, the Yankees are at a crossroads. While they did make the playoffs last year, it wasn't nearly as successful as their 2024 campaign, when they reached the World Series for the first time since 2009. At the Winter Meetings, Cashman was asked about ways to improve the roster, and one of the things he mentioned was a trade of major league talent for major league talent. It was an important statement, as reports have surfaced lately that Chisholm was on the trade block.

"First and foremost, let's start with the premise that we have good players on this roster," Cashman said, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner. "We have really good players on this roster, and we are covered in most areas that you need to be covered. Then you peel the onion a little bit. So I think those players, individually, are all part of the solution rather than a problem. But I would call that a challenge trade. So we are open-minded to challenge trades on a lot of our talented players because, yes, we are left-handed. That is a problem. Is it a problem that can be solved in the near term, or does it have to try to get solved over time?"

There's no denying that Chisholm is one of the best second basemen in the sport and has been valuable with the Yankees. At some point, the front office will have to decide whether to keep him long-term or sell high on their slugger and his vibrant personality. Ask most fans, and they'll say, "Pay him." No need to ship away stars and operate soullessly as they do across town.

