InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Take a Look Inside Gerrit Cole's New $5.6 Million Mansion

Max Goodman

Just a few months after signing the most lucrative contract for a pitcher in Major League Baseball history, Gerrit Cole has settled down in Greenwich, Conn. Now, courtesy of Realtor.com, we get a sneak peek as to what his residence looks like.

Cole and his wife Amy moved into a mansion just about 30 minutes away from Yankee Stadium. The three-story home – sitting on two acres of land – features five bedrooms, 6 1/2 bathrooms and approximately 9,000 square feet.

Originally on the market as of September of last year – with an asking price of $5.545 million – Cole purchased the mansion for just under $5.6 million.

READ: Gerrit Cole and Amy Cole pledge "significant" donation toward COVID-19 relief in New York City

In December, the right-hander agreed to a $324 million deal to play for his childhood team for the next nine years, the biggest contract ever for a starting pitcher. Set to don pinstripes for close to the next decade, and with the couple's first baby on the way this summer, Cole and his wife have made this their permanent residence.

Cole also owns a five-bedroom home in his hometown in Southern California, per Realtor.com. 

Originally designed by architect Cormac Byrne in 2016, this estate has amenities galore. If you ask Cole or any Major Leaguer, surely they'll say they'd rather be out on the field with their teammates. But living in this home is sure to make quarantine just a little easier.

Here's more on Cole's mansion from Realtor.com:

The home's entry showcases a dramatic staircase opening to the formal living and dining room. Chic, fashionable decor by PTK Interiors is featured throughout the bright living space

A gourmet kitchen is anchored by a large center island and also features a cute breakfast nook for relaxed dining. The kitchen is adjacent to a welcoming family room with a fireplace and coffered ceiling.

The luxurious master suite comes complete with a sitting area, fireplace, two dressing rooms, and two stylish marble bathrooms. There are four additional bedrooms on the third floor, each with its own en suite bathroom.

A walk-out lower level features a playroom, a second family room, and access to the well-manicured lawns.

Notable outdoor features include a saltwater heated pool with spa, a spacious terrace with outdoor fireplace, as well as an outdoor kitchen and dining area under a covered porch.

Cole isn't the only member of the Yankees organization to have enjoyed the estate since he purchased it a few months ago.

New York's manager Aaron Boone, who doesn't live too far away in suburban Connecticut, has come over to play catch with his ace – including when he filmed Gerrit and Amy playing catch in the front lawn.

Further, less than two weeks ago, Cole threw off a mound alongside teammate Adam Ottavino who also lives in the neighborhood. Ottavino captured the moment in an Instagram post with the caption "backyard baseball."

Whether or not Cole will be able to take the field with the rest of this talented Yankees club remains to be seen. Several proposals – and some incredibly unique plans – have been swirling of late but the novel coronavirus pandemic could draw this hiatus out even longer. 

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yankees' Tommy Kahnle Bounces Back in Second Slate of 'MLB The Show Players League' Games

After a cold, winless start in the 'MLB the Show Players League,' New York Yankees' reliever Tommy Kahnle bounced back on Thursday. Read for an update on where the right-hander sits in the tournament's standings

Max Goodman

Aaron Judge, Alex Rodriguez, Yankees Greats to Participate in 'ALL IN Challenge'

Aaron Judge, Alex Rodriguez, CC Sabathia and Aaron Boone are participating in the ALL IN Challenge. Read how these New York Yankees greats are raising millions to help those affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Max Goodman

Why Yankees Would Excel in Sports Illustrated's Proposed Blueprint For Shortened Season

Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci published a proposal for a shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic one week ago. Here's why the Yankees would excel in this 43-game season format.

Max Goodman

How Yankees' Schedule Would Look in Sports Illustrated's Proposed 43-Game Season, Expanded Postseason Format

Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci wrote about a proposed 43-game season one week ago. Here's how the New York Yankees' schedule would look within this 2020 MLB blueprint.

Max Goodman

Watch: Yankees' General Manager Brian Cashman Demonstrates At-Home Workout in Quarantine

Watch as Yankees' General Manager Brian Cashman demonstrates an at-home workout, promoting safe and healthy habits for all during quarantine and coronavirus pandemic

Max Goodman

President Donald Trump Tweets Condolences to Hank Steinbrenner's Family, Yankees Organization

Heartfelt messages continue to pour in on social media after the passing of Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump extended his condolences on Twitter

Max Goodman

Remembering Steve Pearce's Brief Stint With Yankees in Honor of Retirement

In honor of Steve Pearce's retirement, announced on Tuesday, take a look back at Pearce's brief stint with the Yankees in 2012 and his unique ability to play for all five AL East teams across his 13-year career.

Max Goodman

New York Yankees Family, MLB React to Passing of Hank Steinbrenner

Hank Steinbrenner, general partner and co-chairperson of the Yankees, passed away early Tuesday morning. Here are some messages of condolences from former Yankees, other organizations and more.

Max Goodman

Hank Steinbrenner, Yankees Co-Owner, Dead at 63

Hank Steinbrenner, general partner and co-chairperson of the Yankees, passed away early Tuesday morning. The oldest son of George Steinbrenner was 63 years old.

Max Goodman

This Day in Yankees History: Nick Swisher Pitches a Scoreless Inning

On this day in Yankees history, Nick Swisher took his exuberant personality from the outfield to the mound for the first and only pitching appearance of his career. Relive his scoreless inning from 2009.

Max Goodman