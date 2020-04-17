Take a Look Inside Gerrit Cole's New $5.6 Million Mansion

Just a few months after signing the most lucrative contract for a pitcher in Major League Baseball history, Gerrit Cole has settled down in Greenwich, Conn. Now, courtesy of Realtor.com, we get a sneak peek as to what his residence looks like.

Cole and his wife Amy moved into a mansion just about 30 minutes away from Yankee Stadium. The three-story home – sitting on two acres of land – features five bedrooms, 6 1/2 bathrooms and approximately 9,000 square feet.

Originally on the market as of September of last year – with an asking price of $5.545 million – Cole purchased the mansion for just under $5.6 million.

In December, the right-hander agreed to a $324 million deal to play for his childhood team for the next nine years, the biggest contract ever for a starting pitcher. Set to don pinstripes for close to the next decade, and with the couple's first baby on the way this summer, Cole and his wife have made this their permanent residence.

Cole also owns a five-bedroom home in his hometown in Southern California, per Realtor.com.

Originally designed by architect Cormac Byrne in 2016, this estate has amenities galore. If you ask Cole or any Major Leaguer, surely they'll say they'd rather be out on the field with their teammates. But living in this home is sure to make quarantine just a little easier.

Here's more on Cole's mansion from Realtor.com:

The home's entry showcases a dramatic staircase opening to the formal living and dining room. Chic, fashionable decor by PTK Interiors is featured throughout the bright living space A gourmet kitchen is anchored by a large center island and also features a cute breakfast nook for relaxed dining. The kitchen is adjacent to a welcoming family room with a fireplace and coffered ceiling. The luxurious master suite comes complete with a sitting area, fireplace, two dressing rooms, and two stylish marble bathrooms. There are four additional bedrooms on the third floor, each with its own en suite bathroom.

A walk-out lower level features a playroom, a second family room, and access to the well-manicured lawns.

Notable outdoor features include a saltwater heated pool with spa, a spacious terrace with outdoor fireplace, as well as an outdoor kitchen and dining area under a covered porch.



Cole isn't the only member of the Yankees organization to have enjoyed the estate since he purchased it a few months ago.

New York's manager Aaron Boone, who doesn't live too far away in suburban Connecticut, has come over to play catch with his ace – including when he filmed Gerrit and Amy playing catch in the front lawn.

Further, less than two weeks ago, Cole threw off a mound alongside teammate Adam Ottavino who also lives in the neighborhood. Ottavino captured the moment in an Instagram post with the caption "backyard baseball."

Whether or not Cole will be able to take the field with the rest of this talented Yankees club remains to be seen. Several proposals – and some incredibly unique plans – have been swirling of late but the novel coronavirus pandemic could draw this hiatus out even longer.

