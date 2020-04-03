InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Yankees' Gerrit Cole, Wife To Make 'Significant' Donation To Support Coronavirus Relief in NYC

Max Goodman

While New Yorkers continue longing for Gerrit Cole's first regular season appearance in pinstripes, the Yankees' new ace is making his presence felt off the field amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Cole told the NY Post on Thursday that he and his wife, Amy, have pledged to make a "significant" donation to Direct Relief, an organization that works with public-health and non-profit organizations to support health workers fighting the spread of COVID-19 with protective equipment and essential medical items.

"Being within arms-length of this with everybody in the tri-state area so heavily affected we wanted to jump in and help as much as we could," Cole told the Post. "It will be rolling along in the next couple of days as far as contributing to New York. As the crisis evolves, we kind of evolve. I trust the people who are in charge of these foundations to get what we are giving them exactly where it is needed the most."

The donations will be made through The Gerrit and Amy Cole Foundation, an idea that was months in the making. Moving to nearby Connecticut, following the suspension of Spring Training, was a catalyst to its activation. Cole's Foundation will also invest in local New York hospitals.

READ: Yankees, NYCFC Announce $1.4 Million distress fund for day-of-game Yankees Stadium employees

Cole famously grew up a Yankees fan in Southern California, attending the 2001 World Series in Phoenix between the Diamondbacks and Yankees. He recalled the terrorist attacks on September 11 of that year – even at 11 years old at the time, he was mature enough to understand New York's response, calling it "inspiring."

"It seems like whenever there is a national crisis New Yorkers rise to the challenge,’’ Cole explained. “New Yorkers lead our nation because they are tough and resilient. It’s part of the reason why Amy and I wanted to be part of New York. It has touched every part of the country but being here at the epicenter there is a different sense of urgency.’’

After signing a record nine-year, $324 million deal with the Bombers this offseason, Cole and his wife, pregnant with the couple's first child, have made the New York area their permanent residence. 

It's still unclear as to when Cole will be able to make his first regular season appearance with the Yankees. In the meantime, Cole is "hunkered down," practicing social distancing to do his part in controlling the spread of the coronavirus, while keeping his arm loose with other members of the Yankees family that live nearby.

"Playing catch with [Aaron Boone], [Adam] Ottavino and [bullpen catcher] Radley [Haddad],’’ Cole told the Post. “Staying on my regimented workout routine here at my residence. Being able to stay in that routine has been beneficial. Trying to keep the pilot light on like other players and being as ready as we can be when we are called back to being able to play."

Cole has also thrown with his wife, who played collegiate softball at UCLA. 

Asked if he believes Major League Baseball will resume and the 2020 regular season will be played, Cole did his best to remain optimistic.

“I hope so. I certainly hope so.’’

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Was Jonathan Loaisiga Destined to Be Yankees' Fifth Starting Pitcher in Rotation This Spring?

Yankees' pitching coach Matt Blake told reporters on Wednesday that Jonathan Loaisiga would have factored in "heavily" to New York's starting rotation this spring.

Max Goodman

Yankees, NYCFC Announce $1.4 Million Distress Fund For Yankee Stadium Day-Of-Game Employees

The New York Yankees and New York City Football Club announced a $1.4 million distress fund on Thursday designed to help Yankee Stadium staff impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Max Goodman

Where Are Yankees' Starting Pitchers During MLB Delay and How Are They Staying in Shape?

Yankees starting pitchers are dispersed across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read how new pitching coach Matt Blake is keeping tabs on New York's hurlers and how they're staying in shape.

Max Goodman

Status Update on Yankees' James Paxton, Rehab From Lower Back Surgery

Yankees' James Paxton is "doing really well" with his rehab after lower back surgery in February, says New York's pitching coach Matt Blake. Read for a full status update on the Bombers' left-hander.

Max Goodman

Nick Tropeano's Connection to Yankee Stadium Makes His Appearance With New York This Spring Even More Special

Yankees' non-roster invitee Nick Tropeano, who grew up a Yankees fan in Long Island, has a longtime connection to Yankee Stadium

Max Goodman

Toronto's Decision to Ban City-Led Events Could Mean No Yankees Baseball Until July

The City of Toronto banned all city-led events until July 30 on Tuesday. Could that mean no Yankees baseball until at least the month of July?

Max Goodman

How Yankees' Adam Ottavino is Staying in Shape, Keeping in Touch With Teammates During MLB Hiatus

Read how Yankees' reliever Adam Ottavino is staying in shape and communicating with his teammates during the MLB hiatus as revealed by the right-hander in an interview with YES Network

Max Goodman

Looking Back at Four Shortened Seasons in Yankees' Franchise History

All signs point to a truncated season this year for Major League Baseball as the coronavirus continues to spread. Read how the Yankees performed in four shortened seasons in franchise history

Max Goodman

Yankees' General Manager Brian Cashman Delivers Coffee, Donuts to Staff at Local Tampa Hospitals

Yankees GM Brian Cashman stopped by local Tampa hospitals this weekend, delivering coffee and donuts to say thank you to doctors, nurses and staff working hard to fight the coronavirus

Max Goodman

Yankees Dominate Orioles in Baseball-Reference Simulation, Start 2020 Season With Sweep

New York swept the Orioles in Baseball-Reference's 2020 regular season daily simulation. Read the results of each game and which Yankees had a standout first series

Max Goodman