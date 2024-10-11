Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Comforts Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. After Hard-Fought Series
Giancarlo Stanton isn't just an exciting slugger for the New York Yankees: he's a role model to players and fans everywhere.
As the 34-year-old celebrated with his Yankee teammates on the Kauffman Stadium field after clinching the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals, Stanton noticed Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. sitting alone in his home dugout. In a beautiful display of sportsmanship, Stanton approached Witt and showed his respect for the blossoming superstar with a handshake. Columnist Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star posted a picture of Witt in the Royals' dugout, while Yankee fan Mario Gomez posted a picture of the heartwarming interaction.
For his part, the 24-year-old Witt enjoyed one of the greatest seasons every by a shortstop; in just his third season, the Royals' standout won the MLB batting title with a .332 batting average, recorded his second consecutive 30-30 season with 32 home runs and 31 stolen bases, was worth 16 Outs Above Average (OAA) with a Statcast Fielding Run Value (FRV) of 12 at one of baseball's most demanding defensive positions, and was one of just two players this season (Aaron Judge was the other) to record over 10 Wins Above Replacement, with FanGraphs crediting him with 10.4 WAR. Witt admittedly struggled in the ALDS against the Yankees, with just two hits (both singles) in 18 plate appearances, but this doesn't take anything away from such a transcendent season.
As for Stanton, he continued his incredible October exploits by hitting .375/.444/.688 with two doubles, a home run, and four RBI to lead the Yankees to an ALDS triumph. Despite going a combined 1-for-8 in the first two games, the veteran slugger pounded five hits over the last two, including a game-winning homer in Game 3.
But for as much as Stanton contributes to the Yankees on the diamond, he's also a key component to the team's comradery and high morale, serving as a clubhouse beacon who has handled the intense New York media flawlessly. While Aaron Judge has the official title of team captain, teammate Juan Soto called Stanton the Yankees' "second captain", according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.
"He knows how everything goes," Soto said. "If you have any doubts in what you're doing here and there, you can always come to him, and he's going to have an answer."
With Stanton's vital play on the field and leadership off it, he's deserving of getting more recognition as one of the greatest ambassadors of the game of baseball. There are plenty of players that kids look up to as a role model, but perhaps Stanton will be used as an example more often after his classy exchange with one of MLB's future stars.