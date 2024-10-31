Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Sends 3-Word Advice to Juan Soto About Free Agency
While the New York Yankees ultimately came up short in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, their failure was not because of Giancarlo Stanton or Juan Soto.
The solo home run Stanton hit against Dodgers pitcher Ryan Brasier in the third inning on Wednesday was his 7th home run during the 2024 playoffs, which is the most homers any Yankees player has ever hit in a single postseason campaign, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
However, Stanton's 1.048 OPS in these playoffs wasn't the best on his team. That distinction goes to Juan Soto, who produced a 1.101 OPS that included him hitting 4 home runs and smacking 3 doubles.
Alas, the staggering offensive success of these two superstars wasn't enough for the Yankees to overcome their atrocious defensive miscues in the 5th inning of Game 5, which ultimately led to them having to watch the Dodgers celebrate a World Series championship on their home field.
Now comes the offseason, which may end up being one of the most pivotal winters in the team's recent history. New York's top priority will be to re-sign Soto. While they're considered the favorites to do so, they will almost certainly require (a lot) more money than anything the Yankees have ever given a single player.
During his postgame interview after the Game 5 defeat, Stanton had a clear message about Soto's free agency decision.
"I've never been in it," Stanton said when asked about what advice he'd give Soto as he goes through the free agency process, per SNY.
"Stay with us," he then added.
Simple, yet (hopefully) effective words of wisdom from the soon-to-be 35-year-old slugger.