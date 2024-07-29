Yankees' Gleyber Torres Makes Bold Statement About Possible Position Change
Tell us how you really feel.
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres didn't mince words when asked about potentially changing positions after his team acquired second baseman/center fielder Jazz Chisholm in a big splash trade with the Miami Marlins over the weekend.
"I'm a second baseman. I play second," Torres told reporters on Sunday following the Yankees' series win over the AL East rival Boston Red Sox.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone had a discussion with Torres regarding the possibility of him playing third base following the arrival of Chisholm Jr. Again, Torres was not thrilled, and made it clear on how he feels about playing the hot corner.
Torres logged 187 innings at third base in the minors, but has yet to play the position in the big-leagues.
When asked about his experience playing third in the minor leagues, Torres simply said "I don't like it."
So there you have it. The Yankees plan on trying Chisholm Jr., who came up as a shortstop and is a plus-defender at second, out at third base.
In his first start as a Yankee, Chisholm Jr. played center field. However, DH Giancarlo Stanton is expected to return from the IL on Monday, which means Aaron Judge will have to be reinserted in the outfield. Boone has a few options, he can either play Chisholm Jr. in center again, and put Judge in left field and Juan Soto in right, or give Chisholm Jr. his first start at third base.
Unlike Torres, Chisholm Jr. appears to be very open to the idea of trying the hot corner.
"I went out and there and played center field for the first time last year," he told reporters on Sunday. "It was pretty difficult at first, but I feel like I can go and play anywhere and help my team win. Especially a winning team, if they're asking me to go somewhere and help them win, I'm definitely going to do it."
Chisholm Jr. is under team control for the next two seasons. He will likely slide back to second base if Torres, who will be a free agent after the 2024 campaign ends, departs in free agency.