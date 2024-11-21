Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner Addresses Aaron Boone's Contract Situation
This is something that doesn't appear to be out of the realm of possibility.
While free agent superstar outfielder Juan Soto is at the top of the New York Yankees' list of priorities this offseason, the team has Aaron Boone set to manage on a one-year club option in 2025.
The Yankees made the expected decision two weeks ago to exercise Boone's option for next season, and now the question remains whether the skipper will receive a contract extension or not.
When asked by reporters at Owners Meetings on Wednesday in New York about Boone's contract, managing partner Hal Steinbrenner revealed what the organization's next steps will be on that front.
As Steinbrenner told the media, he intends on having near future discussions about potentially extending Boone's contract with general manager Brian Cashman.
Per The Athletic, Steinbrenner indicated that these talks will likely take place after the Yankees are more settled into their offseason plans.
A long-term extension makes sense for Boone, who just helped lead the Yankees to their first World Series appearance in 15 years.
Despite coming up short against the Los Angeles Dodgers, falling in five games in the Fall Classic, the Bronx Bombers have made the postseason in six of Boone's first seven seasons at the helm. They also have an impressive 603-429 (.584) regular season record under the manager.
For that, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Yankees extend Boone this winter once they have handled certain offseason matters such as adding to the roster in free agency and via the trade market.
Currently the team is trying to retain Soto, who had a career-best year in his first season in pinstripes. The Yankees, including Steinbrenner, Cashman and Boone met with Soto and agent Scott Boras in California on Monday. But they're far from the only team in on the young phenom with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, among others, competing for his services.