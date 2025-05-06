Yankees Have Designated Carlos Carrasco for Assignment After Rough Stretch
The New York Yankees have made a significant roster move on Tuesday afternoon ahead of their second game of the series against the San Diego Padres.
According to an announcement from the team, the Yankees have designated veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco for assignment. In a corresponding move, fellow right-hander Yerry de los Santos has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.
New York signed Carrasco to a minor league deal during the spring, but after injuries ran rampant in camp, the 38-year-old made the Opening Day roster.
Things have not gone well for him since, though.
In eight appearances, including six starts, Carrasco has pitched to a 5.91 ERA and 1.531 WHIP over 32 innings thrown.
Though there was a flash or two of the longtime Cleveland Guardians star, there was simply no consistency and the Yankees could not afford to keep throwing him out there.
de los Santos, on the other hand, has had a strong start to the year in Triple-A with a 1.74 ERA over 10 appearances, even though none of them have been starts.
He has made 49 Major League appearances in his career -- none starts -- in addition to 180 minor league appearances and 15 starts.
Last year with Scranton/Wilkes Barre, de los Santos pitched to a 4.12 ERA over 51 appearances after signing a minor league deal in November of 2023.
What exactly the plan is moving forward remains to be seen, but it likely involves using de los Santos in some sort of opener role.
Though it's unfortunate things did not work out between New York and Carrasco, the former ace gave it everything he had in the Bronx and just did not have enough left in the tank to be an effective pitcher.