Yankees Have 'Strong Interest' in All-Star Outfielder as Juan Soto Pivot Plan
DALLAS - Plan B has now commenced for the New York Yankees, who lost superstar outfielder Juan Soto to the cross-town rival New York Mets on Sunday night.
As a result, the Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are all showing "strong interest" in free agent outfielder Anthony Santander, according to MLB insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
These AL East teams fell short in the bidding war for Soto, who ultimately landed a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets, so it should come as no surprise that they're now shifting to one of the top remaining outfielders on the market in Santander.
Santander, 30, had a career-year with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, slashing .235/.308/.506 with a .814 OPS and career-high 44 home runs and 102 RBIs in 155 games.
Santander made his first All-Star team appearance last season, and has become a perennial power threat, slugging a total of 105 homers since the start of 2022.
Santander would also fit well in the Yankees' lineup given he is a switch-hitter, which would provide more balance to the Bronx Bombers' offense.
If the Yankees were to add Santander, he would likely play right field, which means Aaron Judge would need to stick in center field or move to left field depending on whether Jasson Dominguez plays center or left.
Santander was a negative defender in right field in 2024, but the addition of his power would be a major upgrade in the middle of the Yankees' batting order.
Santander is projected to receive a five-year, $88 million contract, per spotrac.
The Yankees bid 15-years, $760 million on Soto. They now have a significant amount of resources that they can allocate towards bringing in a number of star players such as Santander, and potentially an infielder or two, as well as pitching help.