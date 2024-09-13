Yankees' 'Hidden Gem' Could Be Key to World Series Success
New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil was little more than an afterthought before Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole headed to the IL with elbow inflammation during spring training.
This injury to the reigning AL Cy Young presented an opportunity for Gil to enter New York's starting rotation and prove his worth with the Yankees. And Gil has not only done so but has also emerged as one of New York's most reliable arms.
As of Friday, Gil has a 2.5 actual WAR in 2024. His projected WAR was 0.9. This is the main reason why the 26-year-old was deemed the Yankees' "Hidden Gem" in a September 13 article by Bleacher Report's Joel Rueter.
"In 26 starts, [Gil] has gone 13-6 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 156 strikeouts in 135.2 innings, pitching around a MLB-high 70 walks to emerge as a reliable option in the Yankees starting rotation," Rueter wrote.
"Teammate Austin Wells and Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser are his biggest competition in a wide open AL Rookie of the Year race."
It will be interesting to see what the Yankees do with Gil once they reach the postseason. While he has certainly earned himself a spot in the starting rotation, his value might be maximized in a high-leverage, long relief role out of the bullpen.
The Yankees will almost certainly be using a four-man rotation during the playoffs. Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt appear obvious candidates to comprise three of those starting slots, with the fourth going to either Gil, Marcus Stroman, or Nestor Cortes. Given that Gil has been more reliable than Stroman and Cortes this season, combined with the importance of a dependable reliever who can throw multiple innings in must-win postseason games, it wouldn't be surprising if Gil becomes that guy for New York.
Regardless of how the Yankees elect to employ Gil this postseason, he is sure to play a big role in them returning to their first World Series since 2009.