Yankees 'Interested' In Trading for Former MVP, Per Insider
The New York Yankees may be considering getting their ideal first baseman via the trade market.
According to YES Network insider Jack Curry, who spoke on Yankees Hot Stove on Monday, the Bronx Bombers are showing interest in trading for first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs. Bellinger, 29, is being paid $26.7 million for the 2025 season while also having a player option for 2026, which has prompted the Cubs to look for suitors that can take on his salary.
"The Yankees have long had an interest in Bellinger," Curry said. "Thumbs down on [Nolan] Arenado, as I do not see him as a player they have interest in. But thumbs up on Bellinger, as they've had interest in him for a while."
First base was a position that was devoid of production for the Yankees, as all of their options (Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu, Ben Rice, and Oswaldo Cabrera) accumulated a .335 slugging percentage, .619 OPS, and 76 wRC+ that all ranked in the bottom two in the majors. On the other hand, Bellinger had somewhat of a down year by hitting .266/.325/.426 with a 109 wRC+, but all of these statistics would far outpace any of the Yankees' first base options, in addition to his 18 home runs and 2.2 fWAR.
The lefty-hitting first baseman has more than enough power to take advantage of Yankee Stadium's Short Porch in right field, which is likely the biggest reason why New York has continuously been linked to him. However, Bellinger's positional versatility is also a massive feather in his cap, providing fantastic defense as an outfielder; across his career, the 29-year-old is worth 29 outs above average in the outfield. His glove at first isn't too shabby, either, being worth one out above average at the position last year.
Bellinger's upside is tremendous, winning NL Rookie of the Year and NL MVP in 2017 and 2019 (respectively) with the Los Angeles Dodgers while blasting 111 home runs in his first three seasons. Despite a sharp downturn over his next three seasons that led to his departure to the Windy City, the lefty returned to form with the Cubs by hitting .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and a 136 wRC+ in 2023; even if he didn't quite replicate those numbers last year, his statistics still resembled his 2023 form more than his 2020-2022 self.
Perhaps the most encouraging report by Curry regarding Bellinger, however, was his comment that the Yankees would still have "leeway" to add a player like him even if they add another massive contract to their payroll. Retaining Juan Soto, for example, would push New York well over the highest luxury tax threshold, but it wouldn't stop them from trading for Bellinger and taking on his salary.
If the Yankees do end up pursuing Bellinger in the trade market, he can fill their desperate need for a first baseman while also giving the team Gold Glove-caliber defense that they can plug into the outfield at any time. He won't come cheap, as the Cubs have made him available for trade because of his high salary, but if the Bronx Bombers are serious about improving their roster after a World Series appearance, then they'd make this upgrade in a heartbeat.