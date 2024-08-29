Yankees' Key Hurler Takes Next Step in Rehab as Timeline Looks Clearer
An electric boost has arrived at the New York Yankees' Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre club.
Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt has taken the next step in his rehab, as his assignment has been transferred to Scranton, where he made his second minor league start on Wednesday night.
In his latest rehab outing, Schmidt went three innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five batters and walking one.
Prior to the Yankees' 5-2 loss to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Schmidt would still likely need to make a third rehab start.
So, while he is at least one more step away, the latest development was significant for Schmidt as he inches closer to a big-league return.
Schmidt, who has been out since late-May, is working his way back from a lat injury that interrupted a career-best season, one that saw him amass a 5-3 record with a 2.52 ERA in 11 starts. The right-hander took the hill for Somerset last week, retiring the first nine batters he faced on a night where he went 3 2/3 and struck out six while allowing one hit, run, and walk each.
"We’ll build him to be a starter, but the baseball calendar throws you a lot of things,’’ Boone said of Schmidt's return earlier this month, per Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com. “We’ll see what makes the most sense as we go. Let’s just see how the buildup goes, where the need is and what makes the most sense (for him and the team).’’
The Yankees' (78-56) pitching staff has sorely missed Schmidt's breakout. Since the 28-year-old's last start on May 26, the Yankees' team ERA has shot up nearly a full run to 3.74. At the time of his injury, Schmidt's ERA was tied for fifth-best in baseball among pitchers with a minimum of 60 innings thrown.