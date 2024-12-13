Yankees Land All-Star Closer Devin Williams in Trade with Brewers
After previously adding left-handed starter Max Fried on an eight-year deal, the New York Yankees have made their second major move of the offseason.
On Friday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Yankees agreed to a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers that will send right-handed reliever Devin Williams to the Bronx. In exchange, New York sent left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr., infield prospect Caleb Durbin, and cash considerations to Milwaukee.
Williams, 30, is a former NL Rookie of the Year (2020), a two-time NL Reliever of the Year (2020, 2023), and a two-time All-Star (2022, 2023). Known for his unhittable "airbender" changeup, the right-hander has firmly established himself as one of MLB's premier relievers.
Though Williams missed the first four months of 2024 with stress fractures in his back, he dominated in his limited action. In 22 regular-season games, he posted 14 saves, a 1.25 ERA, a 2.06 FIP, and an eye-popping 43.2% strikeout rate.
Over the past five years, Williams' 1.70 ERA ranks second among qualified relievers, behind only Emmanuel Clase. His 2.24 FIP ranks third, trailing Edwin Díaz and Matt Brash, while his 40.8% strikeout rate is second only to Díaz.
Before agreeing to the trade, the Brewers declined Williams' $10.5 million option as part of a cost-saving move. Williams is expected to earn between $8 million and $9 million in his final arbitration year before hitting free agency next offseason.
Also entering his walk year is Nestor Cortes Jr., who heads to Milwaukee in the deal. The 30-year-old left-hander posted a 3.77 ERA in 31 appearances (30 starts) this past season but became more expendable after the Yankees added Fried.
Perhaps the more surprising move was parting with breakout prospect Caleb Durbin, who general manager Brian Cashman recently called the "odds-on favorite" to start at second base. However, Cashman has a history of similar moves, such as when he publicly backed Bubba Crosby as the starting center fielder just before signing Johnny Damon in December 2005.
Acquiring Williams, who thrives in high-leverage situations and boasts one of the league’s best swing-and-miss arsenals, significantly strengthens the Yankees' bullpen. With experience as both a closer and a setup man, Williams will form a dominant 1-2 punch with Luke Weaver at the back end of the Yankees' bullpen, which had a void after Clay Holmes signed with the New York Mets.