Yankees' Latest Series Loss Continues Concerning Trend
The New York Yankees have been like a box of chocolates this season - you never know what you're gonna get.
Perhaps there is no better stat at reflecting the Bronx Bombers' inconsistency than their records against quality opponents; surprisingly, it's been quite the inverse compared to most other teams that compete for the postseason across all sports, let alone baseball.
Somehow, the Yankees struggle against the weaker opponents in the league. Against teams with a .500 winning percentage or lower, New York has a rather mediocre 34-26 record; of every team that is currently in first place in their respective divisions, this is by far the worst mark. Additionally, this ranks 21st across all major league teams, as well as in the bottom 10.
In August, New York had a rather weak schedule with series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, and Washington Nationals. The only series they played against a team that had a winning record at the time was against the Cleveland Guardians (the now above .500 St. Louis Cardinals had a 67-67 record coming into their series against the Yankees). This was a golden opportunity for them to create distance between the second-place Baltimore Orioles, who were entering a difficult stretch of their schedule and were playing at a rather middling pace.
Unfortunately, the Bronx Bombers failed to take advantage, posting a mediocre 14-12 August record. They failed to sweep the White Sox and Rockies (arguably the two worst teams in the entire league), and straight-up lost two-of-three to the Angels, Tigers, Nationals, and Cardinals. As a result, their division lead over the Orioles remains at just a half a game as of Monday.
What makes the Yankees' struggles against mid-to-low tier opponents so confusing is their ability to play up to their potential against the league's best teams. Against opponents above .500, New York is 45-32, which is the best in baseball. This includes a 6-1 record against the Houston Astros, a perfect 6-0 record against the Minnesota Twins, a 4-2 record against the Guardians, and an interleague sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies.
This should bode well for October, especially if the Yankees can get a first-round bye and have home-field advantage in a playoff series, but they might not get those luxuries due to their inability to beat the teams they should be beating.
Are the Yankees overlooking their weaker opponents? Are they playing down to their competition? Is it both? Regardless of the reason, losing several games to substandard teams is inexcusable when in an extremely tight division race.