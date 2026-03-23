Yankees' Aaron Judge Not Worried about Rare Spring Training Boos

Aaron Judge is not just the best offensive player the New York Yankees have developed since Robinson Cano. As it stands, nobody comes close to his stature as a slugger right now. A recent MLB Power Rankings will say that Shohei Ohtani has the better bat, but the soon-to-be Hall of Famer has yet to have a wRC+ over 200 — let alone three, the way that Judge has collected.

With all the spotlight, there is, of course, going to be criticism. Judge took hits for the World Baseball Classic finals, despite his defense and bat bringing them to that game against Venezuela in the first place. He was even recently booed by what is probably Baltimore Orioles fans at the Yankees home complex in Tampa.

For Judge, though, he isn't too worried about the noise. It’ all a part of the job.

"I see the bigger picture. I've got a job to do," Judge told the New York Post's Jon Heyman. "I've got things to do, so I'm not going to be bothered by criticisms. If I was, I'm never going to accomplish what I want to do."

Mar 17, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; United States right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out against the Venezuela in the first inning during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Championship game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It shouldn't be a surprise that Orioles fans don't like him. He is a direct rival, sporting a 1.190 OPS against them in 120 games. Still, winning their affections, or anybody's for that matter, is not the focus for Judge. The focus is his team and comrades and in the dugout with him.

"There are so many things I've got to do," Judge continued. "I've got to lead these guys. I've got to win a division. I've got to win a championship here."

Reggie's Wisdom

Reggie Jackson's old adage about the fact that they don't boo "nobodies" rings true with Judge. Though, what does it say about a player's status in baseball if they're getting booed during exhibition games?

Barring any injuries, this could be a season where the slugger wins his fourth MVP. It may even be Judge's fourth as a hitter, where he is consistently 100% better than the rest of the league. That number feels low, since he's averaging about 50 home runs a season since winning that initial MVP in 2022.

That fourth MVP is well and good, and it's a spot that few players have achieved. Only Barry Bonds, who has seven, and the aforementioned Ohtani, who has four, have four or more MVP awards under their belt. Still, for what Judge wants to accomplish, he would trade all that in for a chance to win a World Series and be up there with the greats in the organization's history. He is already there statistically, and that is undeniable, but a championship would send his legacy among Yankees to a different stratosphere. Hopefully, this is the year for him.

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