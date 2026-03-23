Three Yankees Starting Pitchers Who Could Become Relievers

The New York Yankees have a growing problem in the bullpen. While they've taken steps to address an injured starting lineup, their lack of relief pitchers is surely going to become problematic as the season rolls on.

While many pitchers view moving from starting to the bullpen as a demotion, it shouldn't be seen that way. The Yankees have far more starting pitcher depth than knock-out relievers, and these three players could make the switch to help save and secure games.

Ryan Weathers

To say Weathers has been under performing in his first Spring Training with the Yankees would be an understatement. Despite being at full health, he's started four games and enters the regular season with a shocking 11.68 ERA. While Weathers is going to begin the season in the regular rotation, he shouldn't remain there if his performance doesn't improve.

What may be good for Weathers, however, is to try switching to the bullpen. Weathers threw 17 strikeouts through his Spring Training starts, and if he can concentrate that power in the space of one or two innings.

The Yankees will begin with a 4-man rotation: Fried, Schlittler, Warren and Weathers. They are still discussing where to start Luis Gil, who struggled this spring before looking better in his last start. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 22, 2026

Elmer Rodriguez

Rodriguez is expected to make his major league debut this season, but in a crowded starting lineup, he could be better utilized in the bullpen. It likely wouldn't be a permanent change for a prospect who could see a bigger role later in the season, particularly in times where the schedule permits little to no rest.

Rodriguez's massive jump through the farm system last season and 2.58 ERA are undeniable, and he would likely impress even if given limited innings to do so. Plus, his three scoreless innings for Team Puerto Rico in the recent World Baseball Classic speak for themselves. Getting in some major league reps, even from the bullpen, is the next step for the Yankees' second-best prospect.

Cade Winquest

Feb 26, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cade Winquest (80) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Winquest was the Yankees' first Rule 5 Draft pick since 2011 and hasn't been ruled out of an Opening Day roster spot, which would prevent him from being sent back to the St. Louis Cardinals.

With Luis Gil spending the start of the season in the Triple-A, the Yankees have room for another relief pitcher and could take Winquest along for the ride. Batters can only hit .143 against his wicked curveball, per MLB.com, which is the kind of pitch that is perfect for a high pressure relief situation. Much like Rodriquez, Winquest's presence in the bullpen wouldn't have to be permanent and could offer the team a major boost where they need it most.

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