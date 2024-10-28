Yankees’ Legend Calls For Lineup Shakeup Ahead of Game 3
After the season that New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge had, it’s hard to imagine moving him out of the No. 3 spot in the lineup.
But that’s what Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez called for on Saturday’s Fox Sportspostgame segment. After Judge went 0-for-4 with three more strikeouts in Game 2, A-Rod has made it clear that he would like to see a shakeup to the top of the Yankees' order.
“One thing I would do is a subtle move for the Yankees and maybe you flip (Juan) Soto and Judge. Try to activate and jump-start Judge a little bit," Rodriguez said.
The move would take Judge out of the third spot in the order for the first time this season, flipping him with Juan Soto in the No. 2 hole. It would also allow Judge to be "protected" by Soto and Giancarlo Stanton. While Judge has struggled thus far in the playoffs, Soto and Stanton have thrived combining for 10 home runs, 24 RBI, and 60 total bases.
“You’re desperate for runs, you’re desperate to activate the big man," Rodriguez said of Judge. “The bottom line is fellas, it’s getting late early. If Judge doesn’t get started, it’s going to be a short series.”
In 40 at-bats in the postseason, Judge has mustered just a .150/.280/.325 slash line with a pair of home runs. He has also struck out a team-high 19 times. Judge’s struggles in the playoffs are nothing new. After his historic MVP season in 2022, Judge managed just a .139 batting average in nine playoff games. Back in 2020, Judge hit an abysmal .133 in seven playoff games.
As the series shifts back to the Bronx, the Yankees, who are down 2-0 to the Dodgers, will be looking for anything that can provide their offense with a spark. The team managed just one hit against starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2 and did not get their second until the top of the ninth inning.
As of Sunday, there has been no indication from Yankees manager Aaron Boone about a potential change in the order.