Yankees Legend CC Sabathia Reveals Team He Would Enter MLB Hall of Fame With
New York Yankees icon CC Sabathia has been included on the BBWAA (Baseball Writers’ Association of America) Hall of Fame ballot for the first time in 2025.
It currently unknown whether Sabathia — who spent over seven seasons with the Yankees, produced 251 wins, a 3.74 ERA, and 3,093 strikeouts (making him one of 19 pitchers in league history in the 3,000-strikeout club) over 3,577.1 innings in his MLB career — will end up making it into the MLB Hall of Fame either this year or in the future, as players need at least 75% of the BBWAA vote to be inducted.
But one thing is for certain: If Sabathia goes receive a bronze plaque in Cooperstown, New York, it will showcase him wearing a Yankees hat.
When Sabathia (who was a crucial part of the Yankees' 2009 World Series win) spoke during a charity event for his 'PitCCh In Foundation' in December, he said, "Absolutely," when asked whether he would enter the Hall of Fame as a Yankee, according to a December 26 article from Gary Phillips of the Daily News.
“I feel pretty good having 250 wins and 3,000 strikeouts,” he added when discussing his chances of making the Hall of Fame. “That’s a huge accomplishment for me. It was always just about surviving. I really started playing just to help me and my mom out, so I never thought I would end up in Cooperstown. To have people consider my career that way, it’s just a blessing in itself."
The Daily News article also included Sabathia saying, “I mean, I played. I did my thing. Now it’s just up to the writers to do the voting.”
Sabathia played with the Cleveland Indiana, Milwaukee Brewers, and Yankees across his 19-season MLB career.
This year's MLB Hall of Fame ballot vote will be revealed on January 21. Sabathia, just like his many fans, will be eagerly awaiting the results.