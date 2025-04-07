Yankees Lineup Looks Different After Cody Bellinger's Short Absence
Aaron Boone is no stranger to daily personnel alterations. Especially this early into the New York Yankees' season.
He's shaken up the leadoff spot a few different times since Opening Day, and Cody Bellinger's Saturday off against the Pittsburgh Pirates stimulated another lineup change in the outfield.
Bellinger, who has been in a bit of a slump across his last four appearances, made a return to the Yankees' lineup on Sunday for the series finale at PNC Park. The 29-year-old outfielder/first baseman was be at his normal position, however.
The Yankees kept Trent Grisham in center field, while Bellinger moved to right field. Grisham took advantage of his opportunity in the first two games of the weekend series with Bellinger sidelined, recording three hits — two home runs and four RBIs — in the team's victories.
Boone wants to keep the momentum going offensively, so the sudden adjustment was expected. Grisham is boasting a .471 batting average with three home runs and seven RBIs in 17 at-bats, so it'll be interesting to see if the two-time Gold Glove recipient can maintain his numbers with the inflated role.
On Sunday, Grisham kept the train moving, even as he batted in the ninth spot. He went 2-for-5 with two RBI. Bellinger, batting second, went 1-for-5 and scored a run.
Bellinger is dealing with a peculiar back injury, in which the former MVP described as "just a little unaligned that creates a little bit of tightness," he told reporters Saturday, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.
With only one hit in his last four outings, the Yankees are hopeful that Bellinger's ailment doesn't spell trouble down the road.
“I know there’s been incremental improvement the last couple of days,” Boone said Saturday. “Hopefully available in some way today and hopefully back in there tomorrow.”
New York has fared well without Bellinger, but there's no debating that his versatile presence in the field and at the plate make a drastic difference in the team's success. Fans should never expect a fully healthy lineup at all times, due to the lack of rest that the players are getting right now.
On a brighter note, the Yankees' depth, with backup options stepping up in tough spots, has been encouraging. Along with Grishman's astute production in Saturday's win, each Yankees starter recorded at least one base hit.
Paul Goldschmidt was the big slugger of the afternoon, going 3 for 4 with an RBI, as he made his return to the leadoff role.
The Yankees will travel to face the Detroit Tigers on Monday.