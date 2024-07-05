Yankees Linked to Superstar Catcher Viewed as Top Trade Candidate
It has become abundantly clear that the New York Yankees need to change things up as the trade deadline approaches at the end of July.
Beyond superstar outfield duo Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, the rest of the Bronx Bombers' lineup has struggled to find consistency this season. So, GM Brian Cashman must make some significant moves ahead of the deadline on July 30.
That's where Colorado Rockies All-Star catcher, Elias Diaz, comes in. MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand linked Diaz to the Yankees as a potential fit, and it makes sense given New York's need for another big bat, as well as an upgrade behind the plate.
While the Yankees are fine with Jose Trevino and Austin Wells in terms of framing runs, this duo has a combined -5 catcher's caught stealing below average mark, per Baseball Savant. Diaz on the other hand is plus 3 above average in this category, which is the third-best ranking in the league.
Diaz missed close to three weeks in June with a calf strain, but has now returned and is once again raking. On the season, the 33-year-old is hitting .305 with a .785 OPS, five home runs and 28 RBIs in 60 games.
Trevino was having a strong year with the bat until a rough June, where he hit .196, putting a damper on his full-season statistics. Wells, the Yankees' young backup, is slashing .257/.381/.571 with three homers in his past 15 games. Even still, Diaz would be a major upgrade at the position due to his overall track record.
Diaz is owed less than $3 million before he hits free agency in the offseason, and would be a cheap and impactful addition for the Yankees at the deadline.
Cashman could also try to package Diaz with Colorado's star third baseman Ryan McMahon, but for now the belief is that the 29-year-old is off limits.
Acquiring Diaz would allow the Yankees to keep impressive rookie Ben Rice at first base, and they will have veteran Anthony Rizzo returning from a fractured arm later this summer as well. Rice has promise and Rizzo is a leader in the clubhouse and very close with the team captain in Judge. The Yankees need to switch things up, but keeping this duo plus bringing in a big bat in Diaz would improve the club and not mess with their chemistry.