Yankees' Luis Gil Gaining Ground in AL Rookie of Year Race
Despite enduring a bit of a five start swoon recently, New York Yankees rookie hurler Luis Gil has been a savior in the team's starting rotation in 2024.
Gil was initially viewed as the frontrunner to win the American League Rookie of the Year Award this season, but slipped after posting a 8.85 ERA in five outings between June 9 and July 2.
Luckily, the 26-year-old has rebounded with a 2.35 ERA in four starts since, striking out 30 batters and walking just five across 23 innings in this span.
For that, Gil is just two votes behind Baltimore Orioles rookie outfielder Colten Cowser (16 total votes) for the top spot in the AL race.
Gil has started using his slider more as his secondary pitch, as opposed to his changeup and it has paid dividends. Former Yankee and current Mets pitcher Luis Severino also helped him with a new grip on his slider that has worked wonders for him.
Overall, the hard-throwing righty has posted a 11-5 record, a 3.20 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and 132 strikeouts in a career-high 112.2 innings and 21 starts. His previous career-high in innings at the professional level came in 2021, where he notched a total of 108.2.
Although there were some initial whispers about the Yankees potentially moving Gil to the bullpen to limit his innings, this appears to be an unlikely plan at this point given the major impact he has made in the club's rotation.
With Gerrit Cole yet to look like the Yankees' reigning AL Cy Young ace since coming back from an elbow injury in late-June, Gil is arguably New York's best starter. After getting back on track, he continues to increase his chances of capturing the AL Rookie of the Year crown.