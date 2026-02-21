Anthony Volpe Could Surpass Yankees Fans Expectations

Anthony Volpe knows he isn't a New York Yankees fan favorite.

Last season, Volpe was arguably the most maligned Yankees. Fans and analysts alike saw his .212 batting average and 19 errors and wondered what he was doing on any starting lineup in baseball, much less for a powerhouse like New York.

Then, after the Yankees exited the postseason in the AL Divisional Series, the team announced he'd undergo surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. That came as a surprise, as Volpe's shoulder discomfort, which required two cortisone shots throughout 2025 was not initially explained as a labrum tear.

Now, Volpe is working on recovering from that injury. He won't be available on Opening Day, but told MLB.com's Bryan Hoch that he's anticipating doing whatever he can for his club.

“I just can’t wait to go back out there and play and help the team win,” Volpe said. “If I do that and play the way I know I can play, everything will take care of itself. I appreciate everything that comes with being the shortstop for the New York Yankees. I wouldn’t trade it for the world."

Former Yankees Shortstop Attends Spring Training

At Spring Training, Volpe is getting some veteran insight from a player who has been in a similar position: Didi Gregorius.

Gregorius was the Yankees' first starting shortstop after legend Derek Jeter retired and went on the record with The Ahtletic's Brendan Kuty about what it was like to struggle early on in his career.

"All those guys taught me a lot about the game, and I learned to slow it down early in my career," he said. "When I was struggling, I knew how to come out of it. That's what happens to a lot of guys, too, right now. They've never struggled, and once they do, they never know how to come out of it."

Aug 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorious (18) watches his third inning solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Though Gregorious didn't mention working with Volpe specifically, there's no doubt the two can find some common ground about big expectations. Despite some struggles in the first few years of his career, he found a groove during his time in New York, which spanned from 2015 to 2019.

In 2018, Gregorious slashed .268/ .335/ .494 and hit 27 home runs, certainly not a bad player to have on the roster. Hopefully, with shoulder rehab and the guidance of vets who get it, Volpe will be on pace to have a surge in 2026, his fourth year as a pro.

