Four Early Winners in Yankees Spring Training

The New York Yankees are 1-1 with two very different outcomes to begin this next month and some change of Spring Training.

The Yankees were shut out 2-0 by in-division rival Baltimore Orioles, but the bats caught fire against the Detroit Tigers in the 20-3 win.

Only two games have been played so far, but there are already a few Yankees who have caught some eyes.

Aaron Judge shouldn't be much of a surprise to appear on this list, but the other three are young prospects trying to make a name for themselves.

Aaron Judge

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) bats against Detroit Tigers during the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Judge has had the best bat on the Yankees, and he only played one game. The back-to-back American League MVP hit back-to-back home runs in the win over the Tigers.

The homers give Judge eight total bases, four RBIs and make him 2-for-3 from the dish so far.

It's still very early into this season, but Judge looks like the same player who hit .331/ .615/ 1.028 with 53 home runs, 114 RBIs and 179 hits a season ago.

This has been a great warm-up opportunity for Judge to not only begin the 162-game regular season but also to also represent the United States in the World Baseball Classic in March.

Roderick Arias

Feb 22, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees infielder Arias Roderick (84) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Another player with a hot bat has been 21-year-old shortstop prospect Roderick Arias.

Arias is the only player on the Yankees to have the same number of RBIs as Judge, and that's because he ripped a grand slam to right field in the eighth inning against the Tigers.

Arias only has three at-bats, but he is currently 2-for-3 with a base hit along with his grand slam.

The shortstop prospect has played the last two seasons in Single-A Tampa, and posted a .295 batting average, 82 hits, seven homeruns and 53 RBIs in 2025.

Brock Selvidge

Brock Selvidge has pitched just two innings but leads the team in strikeouts this Spring Training with four.

Against Detroit, Selvidge subbed in at the top of the eighth inning and sat down the side in order with two strikeouts. In the final frame, Selvidge walked the first batter, then struck out two more to end the game.

The 23-year-old lefty pitching prospect started 15 games for Double-A Somerset and had an ERA of 4.92, 61 strikeouts, 1.43 WHIP and allowed six home runs.

Jackson Castillo

Jackson Castillo was yet another prospect have a big bat in the blowout win over the Tigers. Castillo blasted a three-run shot in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Castillo has two hits, two runs, five total bases and drew one walk this Spring Training.

The 22-year-old right fielder played 91 games in High-A Hudson Valley and was called up to Double-A Somerset in August. In 23 games with the Patriots, Castillo recorded 17 hits, two home runs, eight RBIs and 10 walks.

