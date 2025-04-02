Yankees Manager Provides Estimated Return Date for Injured Starting Pitcher
The New York Yankees have had to deal with a few injuries on the mound before the season even started.
The biggest news was their Cy Young winner, Gerrit Cole, is going to miss the entirety of 2025 as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery.
J.T. Brubaker, Jake Cousins, Ian Hamilton, Tyler Matzek, Luis Gil, Jonathan Loaisiga and Scott Effross are the other injured pitchers that could have been on the Major League Roster.
There is one more pitcher that is hurt, but he is very close to making a return to the mound.
As reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, manager Aaron Boone says Clarke Schmidt will make his season debut during the home series against the Kansas City Royals on April 15 or 16.
Schmidt has been on the injured list with rotator cuff tendonitis. He made just one start in spring training and has not pitched since.
The former first-round pick returning in just a few weeks is huge news for New York.
At the moment, the rotation includes Carlos Rodon, Max Fried, Marcus Stroman, Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco. Carrasco is the team's fifth starter, but that is because of the injury to Schmidt.
Schmidt was very good for the Yankees in 2024.
The 29-year-old made 16 starts last season, threw 85.1 innings, struck out 93 batters, walked 30 and opponents had a batting average of just .230 off him. Additionally, the right-hander gave up just eight home runs.
The Yankees are one of the best offensive teams in the MLB this year. They have hit 18 home runs through five games now. As a team, New York is slashing .289/.381/.719 with 41 runs scored. The team averages just under 10 hits per game, as well.
However, the pace at which the Yankees offense is playing right now is not sustainable. They might keep up the power numbers, but their batting average will slip and teams will begin to figure them out a little bit.
This is why having Schmidt back in the rotation is important.
Carrasco is a veteran, but he is not a very trustworthy fifth starter. Warren is coming off a great start, but his 2024 and spring training do not provide a lot of confidence.
Schmidt will make two starts in the minor leagues before coming to Yankee Stadium for his return. His first start will come this weekend with the Somerset Patriots, the organization's Double-A affiliate.