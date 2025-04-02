Yankees' Torpedo Bats Make History, Set New MLB Record to Start Season
The New York Yankees have gotten off to a record-setting start to the campaign.
To begin the year, the Yankees were able to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers. Getting off to that kind of start is exactly what people wanted to see from a team that had a lot of injury concerns and question marks after spring training.
Against the Brewers, the offense carried New York. In the three games, they were able to hit an MLB record 15 home runs, en route to scoring 36 runs in the series.
In game two of the series, the Yankees hit nine home runs, which was one of the best slugging performances of all-time.
Now, with New York hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks, the offense seemingly hasn’t cooled off.
Facing an elite pitcher in Corbin Burnes, the team was able to continue their excellent power hitting, with another two home runs to set a new record through the first four games of the season, breaking a mark held by the 2006 Detroit Tigers.
First, it was Jasson Dominguez who tied the record for the Yankees with his first home run of the year.
Then, the new torpedo bat of Anthony Volpe set a new record, giving New York 17 home runs through the first four games.
There has been a lot of discussion about the new bats that the Yankees are using, and rightfully so. The team is absolutely mashing the ball, but in such a small sample size of four games, it’s impossible to know the true impact that the bats may or may not be having.
However, torpedo bat or not, the 2025 Yankees have put themselves in the record books once again.