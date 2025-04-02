Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees' Torpedo Bats Make History, Set New MLB Record to Start Season

The New York Yankees continue to set records to begin the year as they continued the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Nick Ziegler

Mar 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) follows through on a swing using a torpedo bat during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium.
Mar 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) follows through on a swing using a torpedo bat during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees have gotten off to a record-setting start to the campaign. 

To begin the year, the Yankees were able to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers. Getting off to that kind of start is exactly what people wanted to see from a team that had a lot of injury concerns and question marks after spring training. 

Against the Brewers, the offense carried New York. In the three games, they were able to hit an MLB record 15 home runs, en route to scoring 36 runs in the series. 

In game two of the series, the Yankees hit nine home runs, which was one of the best slugging performances of all-time. 

Now, with New York hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks, the offense seemingly hasn’t cooled off. 

Facing an elite pitcher in Corbin Burnes, the team was able to continue their excellent power hitting, with another two home runs to set a new record through the first four games of the season, breaking a mark held by the 2006 Detroit Tigers. 

First, it was Jasson Dominguez who tied the record for the Yankees with his first home run of the year. 

Then, the new torpedo bat of Anthony Volpe set a new record, giving New York 17 home runs through the first four games. 

There has been a lot of discussion about the new bats that the Yankees are using, and rightfully so. The team is absolutely mashing the ball, but in such a small sample size of four games, it’s impossible to know the true impact that the bats may or may not be having. 

However, torpedo bat or not, the 2025 Yankees have put themselves in the record books once again. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

Home/News