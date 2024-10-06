Yankees' Nestor Cortes Throwing For First Time Since Injury
One of the New York Yankees' most important arms will try to pitch in October.
Starter Nestor Cortes Jr., who has been sidelined since September 25 with a left elbow flexor strain, will be throwing for the first time since his injury, playing catch and making roughly 20 to 30 throws on Sunday. Brendan Kuty of The Athletic was the first to report on the 29-year-old southpaw's throwing program, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone would later confirm it.
"The goal is to be back as soon as possible," Cortes said to The Athletic. "Obviously, not putting myself at risk, and I think we’ve talked about it with the trainers about how they want to take care of me. Obviously, the plans for me in the future and career-wise. So, like I said, I think [Sunday] will be a really good day to know how far we want to push this and if we are."
Cortes had previously shown optimism about possibly returning for the American League Championship Series if the Yankees can advance that far; although being ready by October 14 appears to be unlikely, this would almost certainly mean that he'd be able to pitch in the World Series if New York can get there.
The lefty led all Yankee pitchers with a 3.1 fWAR during the regular season. He additionally logged a 3.77 ERA, 3.84 FIP, and 1.15 WHIP, along with a 22.8% strikeout rate and 5.5% walk rate in a career-high 174.1 innings pitched.
Due to how long it would take to build up Cortes, he would be used as a reliever instead of a starter if he comes back. Regardless, the Yankees' aspirations for a World Series championship would receive a massive boost if their integral southpaw can return.