Yankees Could Take Advantage of Latest Kyle Tucker Rumor

The New York Yankees have been laser focused on getting Cody Bellinger back this offseason, but Bellinger obviously isn't the only free agent outfielder left on the market. The latest rumor about Kyle Tucker -- who is younger, and expected to be more expensive -- might convince them to change course.

This week, MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that Tucker might be looking at a shorter-term, high AAV deal than originally expected.

"The Tucker market is the biggest mystery," Nightengale wrote. "He was projected to earn a contract in the $400 million neighborhood but could have to instead take a higher AAV on a short-term contract and hit the market again after two consecutive injury-plagued second halves."

Yankees Could Swoop In

The Yankees are waiting around on Bellinger, but fans would prefer to see the bigger bat in New York, and Tucker appears to be the hottest commodity on the market right now. Though Bellinger edged him in most offensive and defensive stats in 2025, Tucker is younger and may have more good years ahead of him. The Yankees could choose to swoop in now, rather than risk losing both hard-hitting outfielders.

Bellinger is still expected to come at a lower AAV and thrived in New York in 2025, and Tucker would not solve what is emerging as a priority for the Yankees' offense this offseason: their overly left-handed lineup. If they do ultimately stray from Bellinger, it seems likely at this point that they will opt for a more affordable right-handed bat.

Without Tucker or Bellinger, the Yankees have few outfield options on hand, and may look to trade away Jazz Chisholm or one of their younger outfielders -- Jasson Dominguez or Spencer Jones -- to shore up the position. They have also been named in talks for Toronto Blue Jays shortstop (likely second baseman in the season to come) Bo Bichette or Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner, both of whom would also require some shuffling around in the infield.

The Yankees are still expected to pursue Bellinger aggressively, with The Athletic's Chris Kirschner recently sharing that he believes the Yankees and Bellinger will ultimately come to an agreement. At present, however, following the Yankees' second offer to Bellinger, ESPN's Buster Olney reported that the two parties are still facing a "sizable gap" in negotiations.

The Yankees' offseason is moving at a snail's pace, but this is mostly relative to their rival Toronto Blue Jays, as several top free agents remain on the board and Bellinger hasn't signed anywhere else. The Yankees' remaining offseason moves are expected to come in the wake of Bellinger's decision, whatever it may be.

