Yankees' Potential Trade Target Open to Position Change
Although the New York Yankees' main priority this offseason is to bring back All-Star outfielder Juan Soto, there are also more holes the team is looking to fix, especially at first base.
New York struggled to get offensive production at first base throughout the 2024 season, as primary starting first baseman Anthony Rizzo played in just 70 games during the regular season. The 35-year-old was placed on the injured list twice; the first IL stint came on June 18 after fracturing his right forearm, and the second came after fracturing multiple fingers on his right hand from a hit-by-pitch on September 28.
Even without the injuries, the veteran slashed just .228/.301/.355 with only eight home runs and 35 RBI; this poor performance resulted in the Yankees declining his $17 million option for the 2025 season, paying him a $6 million buyout instead.
While the Yankees still have rookie Ben Rice and utility hitter Oswaldo Cabrera as potential options to fill the void at first base, one of their potential trade targets is reportedly open to switching positions.
Katie Woo of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, who could be dealt by the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason, is open to a position change from third base to first if his potential new team needs a first baseman. After the Cardinals dealt with another disappointing season, Arenado has frequently been brought up in trade rumors due to his large contract.
The 33-year-old is expected to draw lots of interest across the league this offseason; despite hitting just .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs and 71 RBI in 152 games, the slugger still brings lots of power to the plate, having hit 341 home runs throughout his 12-year playing career. Arenado is also considered to be an even bigger asset defensively, winning 10 Gold Glove Awards and six Platinum Glove Awards, and is frequently considered to be one of the greatest defensive third basemen of all time.
With this in mind, the Yankees could also decide to keep Arenado at third base if they trade for him, while Jazz Chisholm Jr. would be moved back to his natural position at second base. Nonetheless, the veteran's willingness to make a position change should pique New York's interest, especially if they prefer playing a veteran at first base to replace Rizzo.