Yankees' Potential Trade Target Will Reportedly Cost Massive Return
The New York Yankees need bullpen help as they've gotten slammed by the injury bug in this area in 2024; but this rising star will reportedly cost a king's ransom.
According to MLB.com's baseball insider Mark Feinsand, a number of rival executives concurred that a potential trade return will be huge for Oakland Athletics hard-throwing righty closer Mason Miller, who the club could consider dealing next month.
Miller has quickly become one of the best relief pitchers in the game, posting a 2.14 ERA, a 0.83 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 33.2 innings this season. He has also notched 13 saves in 15 chances and throws 100 mph-plus on his fastball.
Miller is still just 25-years-old and comes along with five more years of control beyond 2024. For that, the A's would be asking for a massive package if they were to ship the young righty out of town this summer.
While Miller is a pitcher who could be a key future piece of a rebuilding Oakland team, relievers can be unpredictable, so trading him now wouldn't be the most unrealistic idea when his value is at its highest.
The Yankees' bullpen has been nailed by a slew of injuries this year, and GM Brian Cashman will certainly need to require multiple relief arms at the deadline. Miller could be paired with closer Clay Holmes, who is set to become a free agent in the offseason. Should Holmes leave for another team after the season ends, Miller could slide into the closer's role for the Yankees for the foreseeable future.
The Yankees have a deep farm system, but as Feinsand reported, Miller will cost a significant haul this year. This could cause New York to look elsewhere for less costly bullpen help.