Yankees Predicted To Land Duo In Blockbuster Trade Involving Top Prospect
The New York Yankees already have done a lot to improve ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline but there could be more moves on the way.
New York helped fill one of its biggest needs by acquiring Jazz Chisholm Jr. in a trade with the Miami Marlins. There still are a few hours to go until the trade deadline and it already has been reported that the Yankees are one of the most active teams in baseball.
It would be shocking if the Yankees were unable to get another deal done and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that New York will end up acquiring Luis Rengifo and Luis García in a possible blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
"To NYY: (Infielder) Luis Rengifo, (Right-handed pitcher) Luis García (and) To LAA: (Infielder) Oswald Peraza, (Right-handed pitcher) Zach Messinger," Reuter said. "It's probably not the splash some New York Yankees fans are hoping for, but this is a deal that addresses two major holes on the roster in one fell swoop. Luis Rengifo is hitting .300/.348/.421 for a 114 OPS+ with 20 extra-base hits and 23 steals in 75 games, and he would give the team a much-needed offensive upgrade where DJ LeMahieu (157 PA, 41 OPS+, .176 BA) has been a complete non-factor and could end up being designated for assignment
"Luis García has been a solid setup arm for the Los Angeles Angels after signing a one-year, $4.25 million deal during the offseason, posting a 3.71 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 8.2 K/9 with four saves and 11 holds in 45 appearances. In return, the Angels buy low on former top prospect Oswald Peraza, who could potentially fill the same role that Rengifo has the past few seasons while coming with control through the 2029 season."
Peraza has been one of the top-ranked prospects in New York's farm system but it doesn't seem like he will have much of a role with the team moving forward. A trade like this could fill multiple roster holes for New York and take the club to another level.
