Yankees Have 'Checked In' On Star, Could Pull Off Another Blockbuster Deal
There's a lot to like about the New York Yankees right now.
New York has struggled over the last six weeks, but just won a series against the rival Boston Red Sox, took the first game of a series against the Philadelphia Phillies, and acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. in a trade with the Miami Marlins.
What makes things even better, is that the Yankees may not be done yet. There still are a few hours to go until the trade deadline passes and the Yankees are going to be extremely busy. New York has been linked to a handful of players and superstar slugger Aaron Judge has made it known that he wants more moves to get done.
The Yankees clearly know this and reportedly have "checked in" on San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell, according to The Athletic's Brendan Kuty.
"The Yankees had checked in on San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell, who had a rough beginning to his year but has a 0.75 ERA over his last four starts, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman," Kuty said. "But, a league source said, a Yankees trade for the left-handed would seem highly unlikely unless the Giants were paying down a substantial portion of his remaining salary.
"Snell is owed the remainder of his $15 million salary for this season, and he has a $30 million player option for 2025. And if that option is picked up, $15 million will be deferred and paid in 2027, according to Cots Contracts."
A deal for Snell may cost a lot, but it may be worth it. He is one of the best pitchers in baseball and has looked the part recently. Landing him could put the Yankees over the top.
