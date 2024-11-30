Yankees Predicted to Sign Star Infielder in Juan Soto Pivot Plan
The Juan Soto sweepstakes is far from over and the New York Yankees appear to have a strong shot at retaining their superstar outfielder on a historic contract.
That being said, the Yankees still must have a Plan B in place in case they do lose the generational talent to another team.
One pivot plan that has been suggested involves the Yankees adding superstar infielder Willy Adames.
ESPN's David Schoenfield predicted that the Yankees will sign Adames to a seven-year, $189 million deal if Soto departs.
Although Adames is a shortstop, multiple reports indicated that the 29-year-old is open to changing positions to either third base or second base if he signs with a new team.
The Yankees have youngster Anthony Volpe manning short, so if they were to bring in Adames he could play third base and shift Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to his natural position at second base. Chisholm could also move back to center field, which would allow Aaron Judge to play right field again.
"How might the Yankees pivot if they don't sign Soto? His departure would leave a gaping hole in the outfield, but they also have other big holes at first base and elsewhere in the infield with Gleyber Torres a free agent," Schoenfield wrote. "Soto is irreplaceable on a one-for-one basis, so the Yankees would use the money meant for Soto to sign multiple players. Let's start with Adames, who would shift from shortstop to third base, which would then give the Yankees the option to moveJazz Chisholm Jr. to either center field (with Aaron Judge sliding back to right) or second base."
Schoenfield believes that the Yankees should also sign outfielder Anthony Santander to play right if they choose to keep Judge in center. He also named Pete Alonso and Christian Walker as potential options at first base.
Adames would be a major upgrade in the Yankees' infield and bring significant power to this group. The star slugger is coming off a season with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he slashed .251/.331/.462 with a .793 OPS, 32 home runs and 112 RBIs in 161 games.
If the Yankees lose Soto in free agency, signing Adames to a long-term deal wouldn't be the worst pivot plan.